Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

The Middleby Corporation – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 9.7% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

The Middleby Corporation with ticker code (MIDD) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $165.00 and $134.00 calculating the mean target price we have $155.86. Now with the previous closing price of $142.03 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 9.7%. The 50 day MA is $138.80 and the 200 moving average now moves to $135.73. The market capitalization for the company is 7.73B. The stock price is currently at: $143.79 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,487,947,442 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.81, revenue per share of $72.07 and a 6.23% return on assets.

The Middleby Corporation is a foodservice company. It develops and manufactures a line of solutions. Its segments include the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment has a portfolio of foodservice equipment, which enables it to serve virtually any cooking, warming, holding, refrigeration, freezing and beverage application within a commercial kitchen or foodservice operation. The Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers a portfolio of processing solutions for customers producing protein products, such as bacon, salami, hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry and lunchmeats and bakery products, such as muffins, cookies, and others. The Residential Kitchen Equipment Group manufactures, sells and distributes kitchen equipment for the residential market. Its Kitchen Equipment includes cookers, stoves, cooktops, microwaves, ovens, refrigerators and others.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    The Middleby Corporation – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 10.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    The Middleby Corporation Share Price Target ‘$155.86’, now 15.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    The Middleby Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 15.1% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    The Middleby Corporation Share Price Target ‘$155.86’, now 15.7% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    The Middleby Corporation Share Price Target ‘$155.86’, now 7.7% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    The Middleby Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 11.0% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.