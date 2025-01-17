The Middleby Corporation – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 10.6% Upside Potential

The Middleby Corporation with ticker code (MIDD) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $165.00 and $134.00 calculating the average target price we see $155.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at $140.91 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 10.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $138.51 and the 200 day MA is $135.86. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 7.62B. The current share price for the company is: $141.64 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,427,489,109 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.48, revenue per share of $72.07 and a 6.23% return on assets.

The Middleby Corporation is a foodservice company. It develops and manufactures a line of solutions. Its segments include the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment has a portfolio of foodservice equipment, which enables it to serve virtually any cooking, warming, holding, refrigeration, freezing and beverage application within a commercial kitchen or foodservice operation. The Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers a portfolio of processing solutions for customers producing protein products, such as bacon, salami, hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry and lunchmeats and bakery products, such as muffins, cookies, and others. The Residential Kitchen Equipment Group manufactures, sells and distributes kitchen equipment for the residential market. Its Kitchen Equipment includes cookers, stoves, cooktops, microwaves, ovens, refrigerators and others.