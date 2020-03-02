The British Honey Company Intention to Float on the NEX Exchange Growth Market

British Honey Company, the premium British Honey and Infused Spirits brand, today announces the Company’s intention to seek admission to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market. The Company intends to raise up to £ 1.5 million by way of a Placing. Admission is expected to occur in March 2020.

Investment Highlights

Michael Williams, British Honey Company Founder and CEO, commented:

“We are delighted to be announcing our intention to float on the NEX Exchange today. Access to further funding as a listed company will enable us to roll out our buy and build strategy of acquiring smaller gin and spirits businesses that can benefit from our state of the art production facility with a 1,000 litre still and bottling plant capable of producing approximately 1.5 million bottles per year.

The Company strategy is complemented by a first-class management team with considerable track records not only in the drinks and retail industry but also with extensive M&A experience. As a result, BHC has seen considerable progress in recent months with our acquisition of certain assets of the London Distillery Company and the first shipment of products to the US. “