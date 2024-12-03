Tetra Tech, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 21.2% Upside Potential

Tetra Tech, Inc. with ticker code (TTEK) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $54.00 and $47.00 with the average target price sitting at $50.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at $41.51 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.2%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $46.58 and the 200 day MA is $42.56. The market capitalization for the company is 11.18B. The stock price is currently at: $41.77 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,560,705,184 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 33.96, revenue per share of $15.86 and a 7.65% return on assets.

Tetra Tech, Inc. is a provider of consulting and engineering services that focuses on water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. Its segments include government services group (GSG) and commercial/international services group (CIG). Its GSG segment provides consulting and engineering services to United States (U.S.) government clients (federal, state, and local) and development agencies. GSG supports U.S. government, civilian and defense agencies with services in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, information technology, and disaster management. Its CIG segment provides consulting and engineering services to U.S. commercial clients, and international clients that include both commercial and government sectors. CIG supports commercial clients across the Fortune 500. It also provides application cybersecurity, systems engineering, financial management and program management support on over 30 federal government programs.