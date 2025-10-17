Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Mixed reality moves into the enterprise mainstream

Tern plc

A new phase of computing is taking shape as artificial intelligence and mixed reality converge. The shift from virtual to spatial computing marks the point where digital content no longer replaces reality but enhances it, and this time the technology is ready to scale.

Over the past ten years, immersive devices have moved through several hype cycles. Oculus, Vive, and Meta each pushed boundaries, but adoption stalled outside specialist sectors. Apple changed that dynamic with the launch of Vision Pro, positioning mixed reality as a serious computing platform rather than an entertainment accessory.

In parallel, AI has embedded itself across business software, creating intelligent systems that learn, predict, and respond to human needs. The merging of these two technologies is transformative. Mixed reality now has access to real-time understanding through AI, allowing devices to see, hear, and act on context. As hardware becomes lighter and socially acceptable, mixed reality glasses are set to evolve into all-day wearables that deliver live guidance, data access, and communication.

Meta’s display glasses with gesture control, Samsung and Google’s Moohan headset with Gemini AI, Amazon’s Jayhawk smart glasses for employees, and Apple’s Vision Air all signal a shared destination. By 2028, these devices will move into everyday enterprise use.

Tern plc (LON:TERN) backs exciting, high growth IoT innovators in Europe. They provide support and create a genuinely collaborative environment for talented, well-motivated teams.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Tern plc

Tern Plc raises £151,000 through Open Offer to shareholders

Tern Plc has successfully raised approximately £151,000 before expenses through its Open Offer, issuing 30.2 million new ordinary shares at 0.50 pence each.
Tern plc

Tern Plc cuts Board pay and introduces shareholder distribution policy

Tern has announced a 50% reduction in fixed remuneration for its Board and executive management from 1 November 2025, expected to save around £153,000 annually. The company has also introduced a new policy linking management pay to investment exits and committed to distributing at least 50% of net proceeds from disposals over £1 million to shareholders, subject to reserves and regulatory requirements.
Tern plc

Tern Plc launches £642k Open Offer at 0.50p per share

Tern Plc has announced an Open Offer to raise up to £642,486 through the issue of 128.5 million new shares at 0.50p each, a 20% discount to the recent market price.
Tern Plc

Tern Plc delivers stronger interim results with reduced loss and portfolio growth

Tern Plc reported improved interim results for the six months to 30 June 2025, with a 64% reduction in loss, disciplined cost control, and a new strategic investment in Sure Ventures plc. The company also strengthened portfolio support through successful fundraises.
Tern plc

Tern appoints Rob Stevens as adviser on shareholder relations

Tern Plc has appointed private shareholder Rob Stevens as an adviser to support investor communications and market engagement. He has been conditionally granted 1,000,000 share options at 1.70p, vesting over three years, subject to shareholder approval at a future general meeting.
Tern plc

Tern Plc raises £642,486 through underwritten Open Offer

Tern Plc’s underwritten Open Offer achieved a 43 per cent take‑up, with qualifying shareholders subscribing for 27,704,433 shares. CMC Markets UK plc, as underwriter, will take up the remaining 36,544,213 shares.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple