Telus Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.3% Upside

Telus Corporation with ticker code (TU) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25.89 and 21.64 calculating the average target price we see 23.37. Now with the previous closing price of 19.27 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.44 and the 200 day moving average is 21.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $27,495m. Company Website: https://www.telus.com

The potential market cap would be $33,344m based on the market concensus.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services. The Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segment provides digital customer experience and digital-enablement transformation solutions, including artificial intelligence and content management solutions. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

