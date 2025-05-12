Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Telus Corporation (TU) Investor Outlook: High Dividend Yield Meets Moderate Growth Potential

Broker Ratings

Investors eyeing Telus Corporation (NYSE: TU) have a compelling blend of attributes to consider, including a substantial dividend yield set against a backdrop of moderate growth. Operating out of Canada, Telus is a major player in the Communication Services sector, specifically within the Telecom Services industry. With a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, the company is a heavyweight in the Canadian telecommunications landscape.

Telus’s current stock price stands at $15.99, landing within its 52-week range of $13.45 to $17.02. The stock has shown a slight upward price change of 1.06%, reflecting cautious optimism among investors. The forward P/E ratio is 19.50, which suggests moderate expectations for earnings growth relative to its current price. This valuation, alongside the lack of other traditional valuation metrics such as PEG and Price/Book ratios, indicates that investors may be focusing on the company’s future earnings potential rather than historical performance.

Revenue growth for Telus is marked at 3.10%, which while not explosive, is steady. The company’s return on equity is 6.46%, a figure that suggests effective management of shareholder equity to generate profits. However, one area that may give investors pause is the payout ratio of 200.35%, which exceeds the net income, indicating that Telus is paying out more in dividends than it earns. This raises sustainability questions, particularly over the long term.

Telus offers a dividend yield of 7.53%, which is particularly enticing in the current low-interest-rate environment. This yield is a significant draw for income-focused investors, although it is important to balance this with the aforementioned high payout ratio. The free cash flow of $1.45 billion provides some reassurance regarding the company’s ability to support its dividend payments.

Analyst ratings for Telus are mixed but generally positive, with 8 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and a single sell rating. The target price range is from $14.00 to $22.00, with an average target of $17.18, indicating a potential upside of 7.43% from the current price. Such a spread suggests some level of uncertainty or disagreement about Telus’s future performance, which investors should weigh carefully.

Technical indicators offer a neutral to slightly positive outlook, with a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 54.55 suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, while the MACD of 0.18 compared to its signal line of 0.14 supports a bullish sentiment, albeit a mild one.

Telus operates through two main segments: Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences. The former includes a wide range of telecommunications and IT products and services, while the latter focuses on digital customer experience solutions. This diversification positions Telus well to capitalize on the growing demand for digital transformation services.

For investors, Telus Corporation represents a blend of high dividends and moderate growth potential. The company’s stable revenue streams and strategic focus on digital solutions provide a foundation for future growth. However, the sustainability of its dividend payout and the balance between growth and risk remain critical factors to monitor. As Telus continues to navigate the evolving telecom landscape, its performance will likely be influenced by macroeconomic conditions, technological advancements, and competitive pressures within the sector.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.