Telus Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.8% Upside

Telus Corporation which can be found using ticker (TU) have now 9 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 25.99 and 21.78 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $23.51. Given that the stocks previous close was at $19.62 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $20.45 while the 200 day moving average is $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28,156m. Find out more information at: https://www.telus.com

The potential market cap would be $33,738m based on the market consensus.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services. The Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segment provides digital customer experience and digital-enablement transformation solutions, including artificial intelligence and content management solutions. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

The company has a dividend yield of 5.21% with the ex dividend date set at 9-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.31, revenue per share of 13.1 and a 3.77% return on assets.