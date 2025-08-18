Tekmar wins $1.6m offshore grouting contracts in Qatar

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP), a leading provider of asset protection technology and offshore energy services globally, has announced that it has secured two significant offshore grouting contracts in Qatar, supporting subsea infrastructure Inspection Maintenance and Repair (IMR) campaigns.

The total value of these awards is approximately US$1.6 million. The combined scope includes the provision of pipeline support remediation works, utilising Tekmar’s grouting services in conjunction with bespoke ROV-deployed grout bag technology. Mobilisation will commence immediately and the work is scheduled to complete by the end of October 2025.

The contracts were awarded by two existing customers, further strengthening Tekmar’s position in the region. They also reflect Tekmar’s continued strategic progress in developing its grouting capability as a complementary offshore service line.

Richard Turner, CEO of Tekmar Group, commented: “Grouting is a strategically important offshore energy service line for Tekmar, and we continue to invest in this area to expand our offering and grow our market share globally. Demand for these services is strong and these awards reflect the trust placed in our offshore energy services and our ability to deliver complex subsea solutions safely and efficiently.”

