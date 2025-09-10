Tekmar secures over US$10m offshore energy contract in UAE

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP), a leading provider of asset protection technology and offshore energy services globally, has announced a significant new contract award worth in excess of US$10 million, with a leading international Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC) contractor.

The contract is for the design and manufacture of Tekmar’s industry-leading polyurethane cable protection system, TekDuct, along with engineered ballast modules, for a major offshore energy project in the United Arab Emirates. Work on the contract will commence immediately, with final delivery scheduled for Q1 2026.

Richard Turner, CEO of Tekmar Group, commented: “We are delighted to partner again with this major customer on a significant energy project. This award reflects our strong presence and track record in the Middle East and underpins our position as a market leader in supporting customers with high-quality engineered asset protection technology. This contract is also an important marker as we translate our healthy pipeline to good quality orders and build the platform for sustained growth for 2026 and beyond.”

