Tekmar Group appoints Marc Bell as Chief Operating Officer

Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP), the leading provider of technology and services for the global offshore energy markets, has announced the appointment of Marc Bell, current Managing Director of Tekmar Energy, as Chief Operating Officer of Tekmar Group.

Marc brings nearly 25 years of experience of business leadership experience across manufacturing, service, and project engineering-focused organisations. A qualified Mechanical Engineer with a Master’s in Business Management from the University of Durham, Marc has spent the past 15 years in the global energy sector, holding key roles in offshore wind and subsea industries.

Prior to joining Tekmar, Marc held senior roles within the industry, including Global Operations Director for JDR Cables, Head of Offshore Wind UKI for Siemens Gamesa, and Global Manufacturing Manager for Technip Umbilicals.

In his new role as COO, Marc will take on the leadership of Pipeshield in addition to his responsibilities with Tekmar Energy. His focus will be on embedding the best practices established, ensuring efficiency, continuous improvement, and collaboration across the Group’s operations. With oversight of both divisions, Marc’s leadership will provide opportunity for further collaboration between Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield, facilitating opportunities for cross selling across the wider Tekmar customer base, in addition to other strategic synergies.

Richard Turner, CEO of Tekmar Group, commented: “We are delighted to appoint Marc Bell into the role of Chief Operating Officer of Tekmar, at a pivotal point in the Company’s growth journey. Marc has a wealth of experience in the global energy sector, and in his current role as Managing Director of Tekmar Energy, he has been instrumental in achieving a number of key strategic milestones for the Group and building it into the frontrunner for cable protection technology today.

“This appointment marks another step forward in the execution of our three-year plan to create a step change in profit performance and drive sustainable value creation at Tekmar. We look forward to working with Marc in his new role to continue to execute on our growth strategy and deliver value for our shareholders.”

