TBC Bank Group Plc declares final dividend of GEL 5.55

TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG), subject to shareholders’ approval, is recommending a final dividend for the year 2024 of GEL 5.55 per TBC PLC share. If approved, the Final Dividend will be paid on 11 July 2025 to shareholders who are on the register of members at 6:00 PM (BST) on the record date of 6 June 2025, in accordance with the following timetable: 

Ex-dividend Date: 5 June 2025

Record Date: 6 June 2025

Currency Conversion Date: 13 June 2025

Payment Date: 11 July 2025

The Georgian Lari to Pound Sterling exchange rate that will apply to the final dividend payments on the conversion date of 13 June 2025 will be the average exchange rate of the National Bank of Georgia for the period of 9 June 2025 to and including of 13 June 2025 (5 days average).

The Final Dividend, together with the interim dividend of GEL 2.55 per TBC PLC share paid on 11 November 2024, will equate to a total dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2024 of GEL 8.10 per share, up by 12% year-on-year. This brings the total dividend payout ratio for 2024 to 35% and total distribution as a share of net profit to 39%, including a buyback of GEL 50 million.

