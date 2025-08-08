Follow us on:

TBC Bank Group declares 2Q 2025 dividend of GEL 1.75 per share

TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) has declared a 2Q 2025 quarterly dividend of GEL 1.75 per TBC PLC share. The 2Q 2025 Dividend will be payable in Pounds Sterling to ordinary shareholders of TBC PLC on the register of members at the close of business on the record date of 24 October 2025, pursuant to the following timetable:

Ex-Dividend Date: 23 October 2025

Record Date: 24 October 2025

Currency Conversion Date: 31 October 2025

Payment Date: 21 November 2025

The Georgian Lari to Pound Sterling exchange rate that will apply to the 2Q 2025 quarterly dividend payments on the conversion date of 31 October 2025 will be the average exchange rate of the National Bank of Georgia for the period of 27 October 2025 to and including of 31 October 2025 (5 days average).

