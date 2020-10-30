Tatton Asset Management half year results presentations

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM), the on-platform discretionary fund management (DFM) and IFA support services business, has announced its unaudited half year results for the six months will end 2020 on Wednesday, 18th November 2020. As part of the Group’s wider investor engagement schedule, the management team will host the following Half Year Results presentations:

Analyst Briefing

A briefing for equity analysts will be held via conference call at 9.30am on Wednesday, 18 November 2020. To register interest in joining the meeting, please contact tattonPR@belvederepr.com.

Equity Development Presentation

A live online presentation will be hosted by Paul Hogarth, CEO, at 3.00pm on Wednesday, 18 November 2020. All existing and potential investors are welcome to participate and registration is free. Questions may be submitted during the presentation and will be addressed at the end.

To register for the presentation, please visit: Tatton Asset Management Final Results Presentation and Q&A.

A recording of the presentation will be available after the event at www.equitydevelopment.co.uk.

