Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR): Unlocking a Potential 36% Upside in the Luxury Goods Sector

Broker Ratings

For investors seeking opportunities in the luxury goods sector, Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) stands out as a compelling option. With a current market capitalization of $13.23 billion, Tapestry, which encompasses renowned brands such as Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, is well-positioned in the consumer cyclical sector. Its product line is diverse, ranging from women’s handbags and accessories to men’s bags, footwear, and lifestyle products, catering to a global customer base.

Tapestry’s current stock price is $63.92, which lies within its 52-week range of $36.29 to $89.21. Despite a slight recent decline of 0.05%, analysts project significant growth potential, with the average target price set at $87.14. This suggests a promising upside of approximately 36.33%, an enticing prospect for investors.

The company’s valuation metrics indicate a forward P/E ratio of 11.92, which may imply that the stock is undervalued compared to future earnings prospects. Although other valuation measures such as PEG, Price/Book, and EV/EBITDA are not available, the forward P/E suggests that expectations for earnings growth are favorable.

Tapestry’s performance metrics further underscore its robust financial health. The company has achieved a revenue growth of 5.30% and boasts an impressive return on equity of 39.82%, reflecting efficient management and strong profitability. The free cash flow stands at $593.5 million, providing Tapestry with the flexibility to reinvest in growth opportunities or return value to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Investors will also appreciate Tapestry’s dividend yield of 2.22%, supported by a payout ratio of 40.70%, which balances shareholder returns with the need for reinvestment. This dividend yield offers a reliable income stream, enhancing the stock’s appeal to income-focused investors.

Analyst sentiment is largely positive, with 14 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings, reflecting confidence in Tapestry’s strategic direction and market positioning. The target price range of $59.84 to $110.00 suggests varied opinions on the stock’s potential, yet the average target underscores a bullish outlook.

From a technical perspective, the stock’s 50-day moving average of $76.17 contrasts with its 200-day moving average of $56.86, indicating recent volatility. The RSI (14) at 33.38 suggests that the stock might be approaching oversold territory, potentially signaling a buying opportunity. However, the MACD of -3.27 below the signal line of -2.62 warrants caution, as it highlights recent bearish momentum.

Tapestry’s international footprint, with operations in North America, Greater China, and other regions, positions it well to capitalize on global luxury demand. Its strategic use of retail, e-commerce, and third-party distributors underlines its adaptive business model in a rapidly changing retail landscape.

Founded in 1941 and headquartered in New York City, Tapestry has evolved significantly, rebranding from Coach, Inc. to Tapestry, Inc. in 2017. This reflects its broader ambition to encompass a portfolio of iconic brands.

For investors considering exposure to the luxury goods industry, Tapestry, Inc. offers a balanced mix of growth potential, income, and brand strength. The projected upside and strong financials make it a noteworthy consideration for portfolios focused on consumer discretionary stocks.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Tractor Supply Company (TSCO): A 13.09% Potential Upside Sparks Investor Interest

    Broker Ratings

    Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Navigating Market Challenges with a 24.75% Potential Upside

    Broker Ratings

    Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Stock Analysis: Evaluating the 37.52% Return on Equity in the Pest Control Market

    Broker Ratings

    Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL): Navigate a Potential 42% Upside with This Cruise Giant

    Broker Ratings

    O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY): Navigating Growth with a 4.74% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Marriott International (MAR) Stock: Analyzing a 22.4% Potential Upside in the Lodging Giant

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.