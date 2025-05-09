Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) Stock Analysis: Luxury Giant Poised for 12% Upside Amid Strong Analyst Support

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR), a prominent player in the luxury goods sector, continues to capture investor attention with its robust market presence and promising growth potential. With a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, Tapestry operates under the well-regarded brand names Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, offering a diverse range of luxury accessories and lifestyle products across North America, Greater China, and other international markets.

The company’s current stock price is sitting at $77.54, marking a slight increase of 0.04% within the day. This positions Tapestry comfortably within its 52-week range of $36.29 to $89.21, reflecting a strong recovery and growth trajectory over the past year. Investors are keenly observing Tapestry’s performance, especially with an average analyst target price of $86.84, suggesting a potential upside of approximately 12%.

From a valuation perspective, Tapestry’s forward P/E ratio stands at 14.55, which indicates a moderate pricing relative to its expected earnings growth. Despite the absence of certain valuation metrics such as trailing P/E and PEG ratio, the forward-looking metrics, coupled with a commendable return on equity of 39.82%, underscore the company’s efficient use of capital and its capacity to deliver shareholder value.

The company has demonstrated consistent revenue growth of 5.30%, supported by a free cash flow of $593.5 million, which speaks to its ability to generate cash and invest in future growth opportunities. Tapestry’s earnings per share (EPS) of 3.80 further exemplifies its profitability and operational strength.

Dividend-seeking investors will find Tapestry’s dividend yield of 1.87% attractive, underpinned by a manageable payout ratio of 40.70%. This indicates a balanced approach to returning capital to shareholders while retaining sufficient funds for strategic investments and expansion initiatives.

Analyst sentiment towards Tapestry is notably positive, with 15 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and only a single sell rating. The broad consensus among analysts reflects confidence in Tapestry’s strategic direction and growth prospects, bolstered by strong brand equity and a diversified product portfolio.

From a technical standpoint, Tapestry’s stock is trading above both its 50-day moving average of $71.10 and its 200-day moving average of $59.39, signaling a bullish trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 63.64 suggests that the stock is approaching overbought territory, yet remains within a range that typically supports further upward momentum. Additionally, with a MACD of 1.50 above the signal line of 0.14, the technical indicators align with the positive sentiment, reinforcing the potential for continued stock appreciation.

Tapestry’s strategic focus on expanding its global footprint, leveraging digital platforms, and enhancing customer engagement positions it well in the competitive luxury market. As the company continues to capitalize on its strong brand presence and market opportunities, it remains a compelling option for investors seeking exposure to the luxury goods industry with a promising growth outlook.