March marked a turning point for the UK’s automotive industry as vehicle production surged by 17.1% to 79,018 units, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). This strong rebound compared to a weak performance a year earlier highlights a sector steadily regaining momentum. Last year’s output had been hampered by an earlier Easter holiday and significant model changeovers, making this year’s growth even more striking.

Car manufacturing experienced its first monthly increase in a year, fuelled by a powerful rise in export demand, which leapt by 30.6%. Export markets now account for nearly three-quarters of all production, with 73.3% of vehicles shipped abroad. Although domestic market production dipped by 6.1%, the soaring export figures demonstrate the UK’s competitive edge and global appeal.

Electrified vehicle output was a standout performer, climbing an impressive 38.5% to 31,661 units. This surge means that almost half (45%) of the UK’s car production is now electrified, underscoring the country’s growing leadership in sustainable mobility solutions. The shift towards electrification not only reflects industry innovation but also strong positioning to capitalise on future regulatory and consumer trends.

Manufacturers have welcomed proposed revisions to the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate, recognising government acknowledgment of the sector’s hurdles, particularly regarding tepid consumer demand for EVs. With the UK being a significant producer of zero-emission commercial vehicles, extensions to plug-in van and truck grants are seen as essential to unlocking further domestic market growth and meeting ambitious green targets.

International demand continues to be a vital engine of growth. The European Union retained its crown as the largest destination for UK car exports, capturing 57.2% of shipments. The United States followed at 15%, while China accounted for 8.5%. Exports to these top markets soared across the board: the EU rose by 28.9%, the US by 36.1%, China by an astonishing 86%, Turkey by 272.1%, and Japan by 91.8%. These extraordinary gains underline the global competitiveness and broad appeal of UK-manufactured vehicles.

Commercial vehicle (CV) production also showed healthy growth, rising 8.2% to 8,700 units. Although coming from a low base, this increase reinforces the sector’s broader recovery narrative and highlights new opportunities in the logistics and transportation markets.

The figures paint a picture of an industry leveraging export opportunities, embracing electrification, and demonstrating resilience in the face of structural challenges. Investors should take note of this resurgent strength as UK vehicle manufacturing positions itself for sustainable, long-term growth.

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) is a manufacturer of next-generation carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications and has been certified to IS9001-2000 since 2008 and was certified to TS16949 automotive quality accreditation and AS9100C aerospace quality accreditation in 2015.