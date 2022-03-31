Twitter
Surface Transforms to host additional Capital Markets Day on 28 April 2022

Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE), manufacturers of carbon fibre reinforced ceramic materials, announced on 24 March 2022 that it is holding a Capital Markets Day for investors, media, analysts and other interested parties at the Company’s offices at Image Business Park Knowsley on Wednesday 27 April 2022.

There has been a considerable response to the invitation to visit the factory with applications already exceeding the number of visitors that can be safely accommodated in our factory environment. Accordingly we will no longer be able to accept new applications for this date.

Surface Transforms will however provide the opportunity for all to view the management presentation given at the site visit on Thursday 28 April 2022 at 2pm using the Hardman portal – details to follow in a separate announcement, in due course. This presentation will be followed by a question and answer session.

There will also be a further opportunity to visit the our Knowsley factory on Thursday 7 July 2022. In the event that this second day is also over subscribed we will prioritise those who were not able to visit in April.

We ask anybody who wants to attend this second Capital Markets Day to continue to register their interest by registering on the same website:  2022openday@surfacetransforms.com. The same transport arrangements for meeting visitors at Runcorn station will also apply to this later visit date.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

