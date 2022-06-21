Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Surface Transforms to hold additional Capital Markets Day

In response to Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) over subscribed Capital Markets Day on 27 April, the company, manufacturers of carbon fibre reinforced ceramic materials, will host a further day on Thursday 7 July 2022 providing investors, media, analysts and other interested parties the opportunity to visit the Company’s Knowsley factory at Image Business Park Acornfield Road, Knowsley Industrial Park, Liverpool, England, L33 7UF.

Interested parties are reminded that this additional day will provide them the opportunity not just to visit the plant but also to meet the management team.

The event will start at 10.30 am and conclude at 2.00 pm. For visitors from London, the Company will provide transport to meet the 8.07am Euston‐Liverpool train arriving at Runcorn station at 10.00am and return to Runcorn to catch the 3.03pm Liverpool-Euston train.

We ask anybody who wants to attend this second Capital Markets Day to to register their interest by registering on the website:  2022openday@surfacetransforms.com.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Surface Transforms plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Surface Transforms plc

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.