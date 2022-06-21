Surface Transforms to hold additional Capital Markets Day

In response to Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) over subscribed Capital Markets Day on 27 April, the company, manufacturers of carbon fibre reinforced ceramic materials, will host a further day on Thursday 7 July 2022 providing investors, media, analysts and other interested parties the opportunity to visit the Company’s Knowsley factory at Image Business Park Acornfield Road, Knowsley Industrial Park, Liverpool, England, L33 7UF.

Interested parties are reminded that this additional day will provide them the opportunity not just to visit the plant but also to meet the management team.

The event will start at 10.30 am and conclude at 2.00 pm. For visitors from London, the Company will provide transport to meet the 8.07am Euston‐Liverpool train arriving at Runcorn station at 10.00am and return to Runcorn to catch the 3.03pm Liverpool-Euston train.

We ask anybody who wants to attend this second Capital Markets Day to to register their interest by registering on the website: 2022openday@surfacetransforms.com.