Surface Transforms expand expertise with appointment of Ian Cleminson

Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE), manufacturer of carbon ceramic reinforced ceramic brake discs, has announced the appointment of Ian Cleminson as a new independent non-executive director with effect from 1 May 2022.

Ian is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Innospec Inc., an international speciality chemical business employing 1900 personnel, in 23 countries with sales of over $1.5 billion and quoted on the US NASDAQ exchange with a market capitalisation of over $2 billion.  Ian joined Innospec in 2002 and has served as CFO since 2006. Prior to joining Innospec, Ian held several senior financial management and accounting positions including Financial Controller at a division of BASF and an accountant in practice at KPMG.  Ian has a Master of Social Science degree from Birmingham University and is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

David Bundred (Surface Transforms Chairman) said:We are delighted to welcome Ian, his appointment being another important step in our process of expanding the experience and expertise of the Board. Ian’s international experience in the chemicals industry and familiarity with financial management in a large US company will be invaluable as we move to the next stages of the rapid development and continued internationalisation of the Company. We are all looking forward to working with Ian.”  

Further information relating to Ian Cleminson

In accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules, Ian Philip Cleminson (aged 56) holds or has held in the past five years the following directorships and partnerships:

Current PositionsPositions held in the last 5 years
Innospec Holdings LimitedInnospec Environmental Limited
Innospec International LimitedInnospec Active Chemicals Limited
Innospec Developments Limited 
Innospec Finance Limited 
Innospec Fuel Specialties Limited 
Innospec (Plant) Limited 
Innospec Limited 
Innospec Trading Limited 
Innospec Sweden AB 
Innospec Inc. 
Innospec Fuel Specialties LLC 
Innospec Active Chemicals LLC1 
Societa Italiana Additivi Per Carburanti S.r.l. 
Innospec Strata Holdings LLC1 
Innospec Oil Field Chemicals, LLC1 
Strata Control Services Inc. 1 
Chemsil Silicones Inc. 
Vijall, Inc. 
Bachman Services, Inc. 
Specialty Intermediates, Inc 
OBOAdler Company Limited 
Innospec Canada Limited 
Innospec Performance Chemicals Europe Limited 
Innospec Performance Chemicals Belgium BVBA 
Innospec Performance Chemicals Spain SL. 
Innospec Performance Chemicals France SAS 
Innospec Saint-Mihiel SAS 
Innospec Performance Chemicals Italia s.r.l. 
Innospec Chemicals Beijing Ltd 
Innospec Finance U.S. LLC1 

1. Ian is a manager and/or officer of these entities, performing an equivalent role to that of a UK statutory director

Ian holds no shares in the Company.

