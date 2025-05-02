Follow us on:

Surface Transforms driving braking innovation

Surface-Transforms

As the automotive industry accelerates towards electrification and performance optimisation, Surface Transforms emerges as a pivotal player, revolutionising braking systems with its advanced carbon-ceramic technology.

The evolution of sports cars has always been intertwined with technological advancements, from the early days of motor racing to today’s high-performance vehicles. Central to this progression is the development of braking systems that can match the increasing speeds and performance demands. Surface Transforms, a UK-based company, has positioned itself at the forefront of this evolution by specialising in the manufacture of next-generation carbon-ceramic brake discs.

Founded in 1992, Surface Transforms has developed proprietary technologies that offer significant advantages over traditional braking systems. Their carbon-ceramic materials provide superior heat dissipation, reduced weight, and enhanced durability, making them ideal for both high-performance road cars and aircraft applications. This innovation addresses the industry’s need for components that can withstand the rigours of modern driving while contributing to overall vehicle efficiency.

The company’s commitment to quality and innovation is evident in its certifications, including ISO9001 and IATF 16949, underscoring its adherence to stringent automotive and aerospace standards. Surface Transforms’ growth trajectory has been marked by significant milestones, such as securing contracts with prominent OEMs and expanding its manufacturing capabilities in Liverpool to meet increasing demand.

Investors will find Surface Transforms’ strategic positioning compelling, especially given the automotive industry’s shift towards electric vehicles, which require lightweight components to maximise range and performance. The company’s technology not only meets these requirements but also offers a sustainable solution by extending the lifespan of brake components, thereby reducing waste and maintenance costs.

Latest Company News

Surface Transforms CFO Isabelle Maddock to retire

Surface Transforms plc announces CFO retirement and succession plan as Isabelle Maddock steps down in 2025, welcoming Steven Harrison as Interim CFO.
Surface Transforms, carbon ceramic brakes

Surface Transforms revenues increased 58% to £4.7m

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) reports a 58% revenue increase for H1-2024 to £4.7m and outlines strategic updates amidst slower-than-expected growth.
Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms appoints Andrew Kitchingman as non-executive Chair

Hardman & Co

Surface Transforms “on a rising curve” (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc: Strategic Moves and Market Potential with Mike Foster

Mike Foster, Research Analyst at Hardman & Co, explores the current state and future prospects of Surface Transforms plc, a leading manufacturer of carbon ceramic brake discs.
Surface Transforms, carbon ceramic brakes

Surface Transforms Award of 2024 LTIP share options

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) grants 50.8m share options to key management under its long-term incentive plan, targeting increased EBITDA and sales capacity.

