Surface Transforms corporate presentation Thursday 17 September on Zoom

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) have announced that a webinar presentation on the recent contract announcement with OEM 8 and trading update will be given by the company at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday 17 September. David Bundred, Chairman, Kevin Johnson, CEO and Michael Cunningham, CFO will present on the webinar.

All investors, whether existing shareholders or not, are invited to watch the presentation and take part in the Q&A session afterwards.

The webinar is being hosted by Hardman & Co and investors can register to attend via this link:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rMdlkzNyRQmzgqYXJVRBfg

The management of Surface Transforms take engagement with all investors very seriously. This webinar represents a key communication channel for investors to keep up to date with the Company’s strategy and progress.

There is no charge for attending. Investors are encouraged to submit their questions when registering or during the event.

A recording of the webinar will be available on the Hardman & Co website shortly after the event for those who could not attend the live presentation.

