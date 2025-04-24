Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Supermarket Income REIT Plc launches £403m JV with Blue Owl

Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR), has announced that it has entered into a strategic joint venture with funds managed by Blue Owl Capital, a leading US alternative asset manager with over $250 billion of assets under management. This is part of the Company’s ongoing strategy to recycle capital at attractive valuations and grow earnings.

JV transaction

The JV has been seeded with eight high yielding, omnichannel supermarket assets from Supermarket Income REIT’s existing portfolio), which have been transferred into the JV at a 3% premium to book value, as at 31 December 2024. The Seed Portfolio has a combined value of £403 million, an average net initial yield of 6.6%[1] (Cap Rate of 7.1%) and a WAULT of 11 years.

The Company will retain a 50% stake in the JV, and therefore will receive a net cash consideration of c.£200 million in respect of the sale of the assets.  It will also receive a management fee of 0.6% per annum of the gross asset value for the ongoing management of Blue Owl’s interest in the JV and potentially a performance fee if the JV meets certain financial targets.

The JV provides a platform for further growth, seeking to acquire additional high yielding supermarket assets, with a view to grow the assets of the JV up to £1 billion over the coming years. The intention of the JV partners is to scale the vehicle, whereby the JV will have a right of first refusal over pipeline assets which meet specific investment criteria.

The Company believes that the principal benefits of the JV for shareholders are as follows:

·    Earnings accretion to SUPR through redeployment of capital, ongoing management fees and a potential performance fee

·     Leveraging the expertise of the Company’s management team of sector specialists, increasing AUM and, as the JV’s assets grow, SUPR will further benefit from capturing the management fees on an enlarged portfolio

·      SUPR will retain an ongoing interest in a longer-term potential pipeline of assets that will remain in the JV structure

·      Bringing on board a strategic capital partner with ambitions to grow its exposure in the UK grocery sector

Use of proceeds

The proceeds from the JV will be used to reduce debt in the near term and to invest in other supermarkets either directly for SUPR or indirectly through the JV, based on the investment profile of assets. Following receipt of proceeds from the JV, which is expected to be financed at c.55% LTV shortly after completion, the Company will have an LTV of c.31%. Through redeployment of capital the Company expects to operate at the upper end of its target LTV range of 30-40%, which will include its share of assets and net debt in the JV. The Company will continue to keep all capital allocation options under review.

Robert Abraham, CEO of Supermarket Income REIT, commented:

“The JV with Blue Owl’s managed funds brings a high quality, strategic capital partner that shares our conviction in the value of high yielding UK supermarkets. With the potential to grow to £1bn over the coming years the JV partnership represents Blue Owl’s managed funds’ first major investment in the UK grocery space and is a strong endorsement of the expertise and track record SUPR has established in this market.

For our shareholders, the JV is another important milestone in our strategy to recycle capital and grow earnings, and provides a platform for growth with specialist third party capital. This follows a period of significant progress on a number of key strategic initiatives set out in November 2024, including renewing the three shortest leases in the portfolio, material cost reductions culminating in the internalisation of the management of the Company and other capital recycling activity.”

Marc Zahr, Co-President and Global Head of Real Assets at Blue Owl, said:  

“SUPR is the leading UK grocery real estate investor, and we view them as the right counterparty as we execute on our first major transaction in the UK grocery sector. We see an opportunity to generate attractive returns from these assets, which are underpinned by the growing and highly resilient UK grocery sector. We look forward to working with SUPR to grow the JV, as we execute on an attractive pipeline of UK assets.”

Supermarket stores in the Seed Portfolio

OperatorLocation
MorrisonsSheffield
Sainsbury’sCheltenham
Sainsbury’sHuddersfield
TescoCumbernauld
TescoLlanelli
TescoSheffield
TescoStoke-on-Trent
TescoWorcester
Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Supermarket Income REIT

    Supermarket Income REIT Plc declared interim dividend of 1.53 pence

    Supermarket Income REIT plc has announced a 1.53 pence interim dividend for Q1 2025, set for cash distribution as the scrip option is suspended.
    Supermarket Income REIT

    Supermarket Income REIT Plc appoints new CEO and CFO

    Supermarket Income REIT plc has successfully internalized its management, appointing Rob Abraham as CEO and Mike Perkins as CFO, marking a key milestone for the company.
    Supermarket Income REIT

    Supermarket Income REIT Plc updates on key portfolio initiatives

    Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) advances strategic portfolio initiatives, including key sales and lease renewals, enhancing shareholder value and earnings.
    Supermarket Income REIT

    Supermarket Income REIT Plc declares interim dividend for Q4 2024

    Supermarket Income REIT announces a 1.53p interim dividend for Q4 2024, with cash payments set for February 2025, suspending the scrip option.
    Supermarket Income REIT

    Supermarket Income REIT declares interim dividend of 1.53 pence

    Supermarket Income REIT plc announces an interim dividend of 1.53 pence per share for Q3 2024, emphasizing a cash payout for all eligible shareholders.
    Supermarket Income REIT

    Supermarket Income REIT acquires of a portfolio of Carrefour supermarkets in France for €75.3 million

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.