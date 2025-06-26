Strategic signals emerging from itim’s new approach

The mood at Itim has subtly but sharply changed, offering savvier investor hints beyond the surface glow of profit figures. Having long championed growth through platform rollouts, the company redirected its focus in 2024, leaning into near-term cash generation and margin optimisation. And it paid off.

By year-end the business had posted £17.9 million in revenue, outpacing the 2023 total of £16.1 million. More strikingly, EBITDA surged to £2.5 million, marking a stunning 260% improvement and shifting the company from a £0.9 million loss in 2023 to a modest £0.2 million pretax profit in 2024. Amid rising service income, subscription revenue showed steady resilience, representing roughly 75 percent of turnover.

What underpins this financial flash is a more disciplined commercial execution. Management deliberately grew services, not just platform subscriptions: short-term professional projects delivered a 31 percent bump in services revenues, significantly bolstering margins. This shift not only produced stronger cash conversion, cash at year-end rose to £3.8 million from £1.9 million, but also laid a sturdier foundation for future subscription revenue, with the hosting environment able to absorb growth without incremental cost.

Investor confidence appears quietly reinforced by a wave of long-term client commitments. Itim secured extensions and new deals with significant names: Majestic Wine and The Entertainer both extended with five-year deals, while Assaí Atacadista, a Brazilian wholesaler with around £10 billion in turnover, selected itim’s UNIFY platform in a competitive bid. Such wins signal increasing validation of the UNIFY suite across pricing, promotions, supply chain and commerce modules.

Still, the firm remains cautious. Despite the earnings turnaround, the share price took an 18 percent dip upon result release, perhaps a market artefact of profit expectations, geopolitical noise or broader tech valuations. Management has tipped a cautious tone, flagging cost pressures, ranging from tariffs to inflation, but emphasise that rising retailer urgency is amplifying inbound demand.

There is tactical cleverness in itim’s repositioning. By leaning on services to improve profitability and cash flow, then reinvesting capacity into recurring subscription growth, the business is reshaping its value runway. The pivot addresses two classic small-cap weaknesses, profit invisibility and over-dependence on long-payout contracts, in one strategic move.

Moreover, its end-to-end platform architecture affords a unique discretion in client engagement. Retailers navigating cost inflation or PE-backed performance targets are drawn to tangible margin gains, and itim’s initial wins in B2B and omnichannel segments reflect this nuanced offer.

Looking ahead to 2025, the foundation feels solid. With a stronger pipeline than ever, unexceptional investment in R&D supported by R&D tax credits, and a flexible cost base, itim is primed to sustain momentum. The board’s refusal to issue dividends indicates a conservative approach to capital deployment, favouring retention to support growth.

In plain terms, itim is a SaaS-plus-services business enabling physical-store retailers to better manage pricing, stock, promotions and operations. Its UNIFY platform provides integrated software and expert input to dial up revenue, cut costs, and restore profitability. The 2024 results show that when financial discipline meets executional flexibility, even modest growth can compound into outsized returns.

