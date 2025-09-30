Follow us on:

Sterling struggles as global forces shift against domestic fragility

Finseta Plc

The past week highlighted a sharp divergence in sentiment between the United Kingdom and the United States, exposing the strain on sterling and underscoring the resilience of the dollar.

The pound began the week on the back foot, sliding to the 1.34 level against the dollar and retreating close to 1.145 against the euro. While these figures reflect familiar volatility, the underlying signals point to heavier concerns around the UK’s trajectory. Domestic pressures are mounting at precisely the moment when global investors are scrutinising sovereign resilience. Inflation remains persistent, now expected to reach 3.5% this year according to revised projections, while borrowing costs tied to higher public spending are feeding into bond markets.

The dollar, fuelled by stronger than anticipated economic figures, advanced nearly 1% against both the pound and the euro. Recent GDP data showed expansion of 3.8% in the second quarter, driven by robust consumer activity.

The upcoming US labour market report will play a pivotal role in shaping policy expectations further. With household demand already signalling strength, a resilient jobs market could reinforce the case for interest rates staying higher for longer, adding further support to the dollar’s current position.

Finseta Plc (LON:FIN), formerly Cornerstone FS PLC, is a United Kingdom-based foreignexchange and payments company offering multi-currency accounts and payment solutions to businesses and individuals through its global payments network.

