Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Sterling moves higher as rate expectations shift globally

Finseta Plc

The pound has been gaining ground. Last week, Sterling strengthened against both the US dollar and the euro, moving above key levels that investors have been watching closely. Behind the move is a mix of factors, including softer US data, rising expectations for rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, and signs that the UK economy may be holding up better than expected.

The latest revision to the UK Services PMI, now at 51.2, up from 50.5, shows that activity in the service sector is expanding.

Meanwhile, US data last week came in on the soft side. The ADP employment report was weaker than expected, and a sharp rise in planned corporate job cuts suggests that labour market momentum is fading. This has increased confidence in markets that the Fed is ready to pivot. Investors now broadly expect a 25 basis point cut in the near term, which has pushed the dollar lower and lifted risk appetite globally.

In the eurozone, the picture is improving modestly. German factory orders, French industrial output, and Spanish production all came in stronger than expected. The region also posted GDP growth for the third quarter, alongside a slight rise in employment.

Finseta Plc (LON:FIN), formerly Cornerstone FS PLC, is a United Kingdom-based foreignexchange and payments company offering multi-currency accounts and payment solutions to businesses and individuals through its global payments network.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Finseta Plc

Sterling moves higher as rate expectations shift globally

A stronger pound, softer dollar, and resilient eurozone data are reshaping currency markets ahead of key central bank decisions.
Finseta Plc

Currency moves open gaps in cross‑border positioning

Shifts in sterling, dollar and euro positioning are reshaping the cross-border landscape as investors brace for key policy moves.
Finseta Plc

Budget signals shift the sterling narrative

As the UK Budget looms, Sterling is being reassessed not for what it has done, but for what it could signal next.
Finseta Plc

Political shifts and data resurgence reshape currency tides

UK political unease meets US data revival, a turning point in currency markets for investors.
Finseta Plc

Finseta Enhances Financial Flexibility Following Loan Restructuring – Shore Capital

Finseta restructures key loan and enhances cash flow flexibility, positioning the company for stronger growth and improved financial performance, according to Shore Capital's latest research.
Finseta Plc

Finseta’s link with PSA squash points to wider commercial intent

Finseta's new deal with the PSA Tour signals a push beyond core payments into scalable commercial roles.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple