Political shifts and data resurgence reshape currency tides

In the UK, the spotlight has turned sharply towards the rapidly approaching budget and the ramifications of internal turmoil within government. With leaked indications that income‑tax increases may be abandoned, sterling has come under sustained pressure. The FX market responded quickly: GBP/EUR slipped and GBP/USD remained stuck below the 1.32 level. The combination of policy ambiguity and political credibility questions has unearthed a subtle but persistent drag on investor confidence.

Meanwhile across the Atlantic, the protracted US government shutdown has concluded after 43 days. With the data pipeline reopening, previously delayed non‑farm payrolls and unemployment figures are now imminent. The significance for investors is two‑fold. First, the US dollar’s recent strength, driven by fading expectations of an imminent rate cut from the Federal Reserve, will face fresh scrutiny as the reopening reveals how resilient the labour market truly is. Second, the outcome will feed directly into policy expectations, if data show strength, that may reduce the odds of a December cut and anchor the dollar further.

In the eurozone, the mood is comparatively steady albeit unexciting. Recent GDP figures, 0.2% growth in the quarter and 1.4% year‑on‑year, point to a region that is stable but far from vibrant. France and Spain are doing the heavy lifting, thanks to firm domestic demand and a tourism tailwind in the case of Spain, while Germany continues to falter under weak exports and muted spending.

