Markets brace for a testing week as investors await fiscal clarity

Sterling has entered the new week on unsteady ground, shadowed by a deepening sense of caution across London’s trading desks. The mood is distinctly watchful rather than fearful, as investors weigh the potential tone and reach of the forthcoming UK Autumn Budget. The pound’s slip to a two-month low has not been dramatic in scale, but the underlying narrative speaks volumes about positioning, sentiment, and timing in the run-up to a pivotal fiscal moment.

The recent business activity survey from the British Chambers of Commerce added little comfort to those seeking evidence of resilience. The results underlined that the scars of inflation and persistent tax pressures have yet to heal, with more than one in five firms expecting activity to contract. While such pessimism may prove overstated, it nonetheless reflects a broader hesitancy among corporates to commit to investment ahead of clearer fiscal direction.

Europe found a measure of calm. The return of Sébastien Lecornu to the French government eased the political strains that had unsettled Paris and, by extension, the euro. His reinstatement has been read as a signal of renewed fiscal discipline, helping to restore confidence in France’s budgetary path and lending the euro quiet support. As the euro regained composure, it once again demonstrated its traditional role as a counterweight to the dollar during episodes of geopolitical strain.

This week promises to test that balance. Tuesday’s data releases from both the UK and the Eurozone are set to provide rare clarity in an otherwise event-driven market. Germany’s Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices will be closely watched for signs that inflation pressures remain stubborn, with implications for the European Central Bank’s next move. Across the Channel, the UK’s employment data will serve as a crucial barometer of underlying economic health.

