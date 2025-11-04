Follow us on:

Sterling slides into a narrower corner as policy shifts take centre stage

Finseta Plc

The Pound’s recent descent is becoming increasingly tethered to a recalibration of monetary expectations and fiscal constraints, both of which are narrowing simultaneously. As sterling touches fresh multi-month lows against the Euro and the Dollar, investor attention is beginning to focus less on technical oversold signals and more on the underlying mechanics shaping policy trade-offs.

Despite signals from technical indicators like the Relative Strength Index suggesting the Pound may be nearing exhaustion in its sell-off, sentiment remains notably fragile. The currency has slipped below 1.33 against the Dollar and broken beneath the 1.14 threshold versus the Euro, levels not seen in over two years.

The upcoming Autumn Budget is widely expected to feature tax adjustments, which may act as a near-term drag on household consumption and reinforce a cautious macro tone.

Historically, the Pound has tended to weaken in the run-up to UK Budgets, particularly when fiscal tightening is expected. That dynamic appears to be returning, and with political memories of previous Budget missteps still lingering in market psychology, there is little appetite to pre-empt a sterling rebound.

Finseta Plc (LON:FIN), formerly Cornerstone FS PLC, is a United Kingdom-based foreignexchange and payments company offering multi-currency accounts and payment solutions to businesses and individuals through its global payments network.

