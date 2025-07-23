Sterling’s resistance under economic strain

Last week’s developments in currency markets revealed a tug-of-war that belied recent narratives of a weakening pound and a firm dollar. Investor attention was drawn to undercurrents of vulnerability in both the UK and US economies, even as each currency displayed moments of resilience that few had anticipated.

In the United Kingdom, Sterling clawed back some ground following July’s broad sell-off, buoyed by cautious optimism that the Bank of England may temper its restrictive stance before long. Yet beneath the surface, the economic backdrop remains unsettled. Recent data showed the labour market slipping into its eighth month of net job losses, while GDP figures confirmed a second consecutive monthly contraction. Inflation has stubbornly remained above bank targets, climbing to 3.6% and forcing policymakers to balance the risk of dampening growth against the imperative of price stability. The prospect of further rate cuts, described by the central bank’s governor as both gradual and careful, suggests policy could remain tighter for longer than markets expect. That positioning leaves Sterling exposed to renewed pressure, with investors questioning whether the currency can hold above the 1.34 US dollar threshold seen earlier this quarter.

Across the Atlantic, the US dollar experienced its own period of unease. EUR/USD finished last Friday’s session up by more than 0.26%, driven by a wave of dovish rhetoric from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller. His remarks hinted at a willingness to slow the pace of monetary tightening and fuelled speculation that he could emerge as a contender to succeed Jerome Powell, especially amid mounting political scrutiny. President Trump’s vocal criticism of the central bank and his push to replace Powell with a more compliant figure have injected a new layer of uncertainty into Fed deliberations. Should that scenario unfold, the ensuing shake-up could destabilise Treasury yields and spark renewed volatility in the foreign exchange landscape, at a time when many investors are already pivoting away from the dollar in search of alternative sources of yield and stability.

The interplay between these factors has created an environment in which neither currency holds an unassailable advantage. Sterling’s modest recovery masked persistent questions around the depth of the UK’s economic slowdown, while the dollar’s retreat reflected doubts over the Fed’s independence and the durability of US growth momentum. For long-term investors, this sets the stage for a strategic reassessment of currency exposure. Those who had assumed a straightforward path for interest rate trajectories in London and Washington may need to reconsider their portfolios, acknowledging that central bank guidance is increasingly conditional and subject to political influence.

Against this backdrop, the pound-euro cross has also captured attention. With the euro benefiting indirectly from a softer dollar, EUR/GBP has hovered around levels not seen since early spring. Traders are weighing the implications of divergent macro data: the euro area has reported mixed signals on industrial output and consumer sentiment, yet it has thus far avoided the double-dip contraction afflicting the UK. Meanwhile, policy discussions in Brussels centre on whether to replicate the cautiously pragmatic tone adopted by London, or to press ahead with measures that could reinvigorate growth without jeopardising price stability.

Looking forward, the interaction between central bank communications and political manoeuvres will be critical. If the Bank of England strikes a more balanced tone, signalling a readiness to support growth while keeping inflation expectations anchored, Sterling could find firmer footing above current levels. Conversely, any escalation in US political interference with the Federal Reserve could cast a longer shadow over the dollar’s appeal, potentially prompting a broader unwinding of greenback-heavy allocations.

