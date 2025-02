Standard Chartered Plc reports record income, positive jaws and RoTE of 11.7%

Standard Chartered Plc (LON:STAN) has announced that its Annual Report 2024 has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection at the Financial Conduct Authority’s National Storage Mechanism, which can be accessed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report will be posted to shareholders on or around 1 April 2025 together with the 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting.