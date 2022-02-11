Spire Healthcare CFO Jitesh Sodha recovering well in hospital

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) have today announced that Jitesh Sodha, Chief Financial Officer, recently suffered an injury whilst cycling.

We are sorry to announce that Jitesh Sodha, Chief Financial Officer, recently suffered an injury whilst cycling. He was in a serious condition but is now recovering well in hospital.

Harbant Samra, Group Financial Controller, is taking on Jitesh’s responsibilities in his absence, reporting to Justin Ash, Chief Executive Officer. Harbant is a Chartered Accountant and has been at Spire Healthcare for three years.

Justin Ash Spire Healthcare Chief Executive Officer commented: “We are very pleased and relieved that Jitesh is recovering well. We send our very best wishes to him and his family. Jitesh may be absent for some time, but we anticipate he will fully resume his responsibilities in due course. Our management team and senior leadership will continue to discharge Jitesh’s responsibilities in his absence.”

Spire Healthcare confirms that, as previously announced, it will release its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2021 on 3 March 2022.