Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Spire Healthcare CFO Jitesh Sodha recovering well in hospital

Spire Healthcare plc

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) have today announced that Jitesh Sodha, Chief Financial Officer, recently suffered an injury whilst cycling.

We are sorry to announce that Jitesh Sodha, Chief Financial Officer, recently suffered an injury whilst cycling. He was in a serious condition but is now recovering well in hospital.

Harbant Samra, Group Financial Controller, is taking on Jitesh’s responsibilities in his absence, reporting to Justin Ash, Chief Executive Officer. Harbant is a Chartered Accountant and has been at Spire Healthcare for three years.

Justin Ash Spire Healthcare Chief Executive Officer commented: “We are very pleased and relieved that Jitesh is recovering well. We send our very best wishes to him and his family. Jitesh may be absent for some time, but we anticipate he will fully resume his responsibilities in due course. Our management team and senior leadership will continue to discharge Jitesh’s responsibilities in his absence.”

Spire Healthcare confirms that, as previously announced, it will release its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2021 on 3 March 2022.

You might also enjoy reading  Spire Healthcare Group PLC 2.7% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.