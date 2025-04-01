Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Spire Healthcare Group Plc acquires Acorn Occupational Health

Spire Healthcare plc

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI), a leading independent healthcare group in the United Kingdom, has announced the acquisition of Acorn Occupational Health Limited (Acorn)

Spire today announces the acquisition of Acorn for an initial consideration of £3.3 million.

Acorn provides Occupational Health services to a wide range of corporate clients in multiple industry sectors; as well as public-sector clients, including the NHS. Acorn’s services support the safety and overall well-being of employees, through mental and physical health assessments, and providing solutions designed to protect employees from work-related ill health and sickness absence.

Acorn generated EBITDA of £0.63 million in 2024, at a margin above that of the Spire Group. A potential small further deferred consideration payment may be payable to Acorn management dependent upon EBITDA in the 12-month period after acquisition. The core management team will be staying with the business post-acquisition.

Another step in growing our Primary Care Business

Acorn expands our national footprint in Occupational Health Services alongside Vita Health Group and Spire Occupational Health. Occupational Health is a £1.5-2bn market opportunity in the UK, growing at c6% per annum. The acquisition will provide further capability to win new nationwide contracts and support organic growth through the development of a wider range of services across the group, the sharing of best practice models to accelerate performance and more efficient clinical resourcing.

Occupational Health Services are a core component of our Primary Care Services business, a fast-growing vertical that grew revenue by 15.0% to £121.0 million in 2024, with EBITDA of £10.3m. Our ambition is for Primary Care to become a >£40m EBITDA business in the medium term, delivered through further contract wins in Mental Health/Occupational Therapy, more new Clinic openings and small M&A. The acquisition of Acorn represents another step in working towards this ambition.

Upcoming events

Spire Healthcare will host its Annual General Meeting on 14th May.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Spire Healthcare Group PLC 33.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Spire Healthcare Group PLC 32.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Spire Healthcare plc

    Spire Healthcare delivers strong H1 financial performance, reiterates guidance

    Broker Ratings

    Spire Healthcare Group PLC 39.5% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

    Broker Ratings

    Spire Healthcare Group PLC 22.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Spire Healthcare Group PLC 37.6% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.