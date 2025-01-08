Sonoco Products Company Share Price Target ‘$59.38’, now 25.7% Upside Potential

Sonoco Products Company which can be found using ticker (SON) now have 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $71.00 and $50.00 and has a mean share price target at $59.38. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $47.23 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 25.7%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $50.64 while the 200 day moving average is $53.84. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 4.66B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $47.41 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,856,398,764 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.29, revenue per share of $66.70 and a 4.98% return on assets.

Sonoco Products Company is a provider of variety of consumer packaging, industrial and protective packaging products. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. Consumer Packaging segment consists of rigid packaging (paper, metal, and plastic) and flexible packaging, primarily serving the consumer staples market focused on food, beverage, household, and personal products. Its rigid paper containers are manufactured from recycled paperboard. Its rigid plastic products are comprised of thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures for fresh produce, condiments, and pre-packaged foods. Its flexible packaging is comprised primarily of plastic packaging serving a variety of food and personal product applications. Its Paper Packaging segment produces and sells paperboard tubes, cones, and cores; paper-based protective packaging; and uncoated recycled paperboard. The Company operates in approximately 310 locations in 32 countries.