Sonoco Products Company Share Price Target ‘$57.50’, now 19.4% Upside Potential

Sonoco Products Company with ticker code (SON) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $68.00 and $50.00 with the average share target price sitting at $57.50. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $48.14 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 19.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $48.67 and the 200 day MA is $52.55. The market cap for the company is 4.56B. The current share price for the company is: $46.38 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,443,365,491 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 68.21, revenue per share of $53.43 and a 2.55% return on assets.

Sonoco Products Company is a provider of variety of consumer packaging, industrial and protective packaging products. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. Consumer Packaging segment consists of rigid packaging (paper, metal, and plastic) and flexible packaging, primarily serving the consumer staples market focused on food, beverage, household, and personal products. Its rigid paper containers are manufactured from recycled paperboard. Its rigid plastic products are comprised of thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures for fresh produce, condiments, and pre-packaged foods. Its flexible packaging is comprised primarily of plastic packaging serving a variety of food and personal product applications. Its Paper Packaging segment produces and sells paperboard tubes, cones, and cores; paper-based protective packaging; and uncoated recycled paperboard. The Company operates in approximately 310 locations in 32 countries.