Softer dollar hints at hidden value in emerging equities

Fidelity-Emerging-Markets

Recent shifts in the US currency landscape are creating an intriguing backdrop for global investors, with the dollar’s gradual ease inviting renewed attention to markets often sidestepped when the greenback dominates the narrative. Rather than signalling straightforward gains, this subtle transition beckons a more discerning examination of regions where local equities and currencies can benefit from a gentler dollar dynamic, challenging conventional portfolio biases and inviting fresh allocation ideas.

Global growth patterns remain uneven but collectively point towards fertile terrain for selective equity plays in developing economies. In the United States, consumer demand and supportive fiscal measures continue to underpin activity, yet lingering trade uncertainties and policy debates temper the outlook, keeping the dollar from exerting its usual full strength. Across Europe, nascent fiscal loosening offers relief, though long-standing structural headwinds persist. Meanwhile, targeted stimulus in China, coupled with a rebound in retail engagement, is helping to steady the world’s second-largest economy. Beyond these headline stories, regions such as South Asia and Southeast Asia are sustaining robust expansion, driven by domestic consumption and industrial investment. This confluence of factors sets the stage for a measured US currency depreciation over the coming six to twelve months, which in turn has the potential to amplify returns in markets that traditionally move in opposition to dollar strength.

Emerging-market stocks stand to capture a disproportionate share of this thematic shift. When the dollar slackens, local assets, particularly equities denominated in home currencies, tend to attract fresh capital as yield differentials and valuation gaps narrow. Investors who recalibrate their allocations now may find that regions previously deemed too volatile or opaque become more accessible and rewarding when measured against a weakening greenback. Within Asia ex-Japan and beyond, valuations in many markets remain below long-term averages, offering both entry points and resilience. Corporate earnings in these areas have demonstrated surprising tenacity, buoyed by domestic demand and the gradual normalisation of supply-chain dynamics. As trade tensions ebb and inflationary pressures ease, corporate margins may broaden, reinforcing the case for equity stands in these economies.

The tactical appeal of emerging-market equities also lies in their diversification benefits. By increasing exposure to stocks outside the developed-market sphere, investors can spread risk across a wider economic tapestry, mitigating the impact of any single region’s downturn. Moreover, as central banks in many developing economies continue to fine-tune monetary policies, often tightening more cautiously than their advanced-market peers, the yield profiles on local assets remain comparatively attractive. This combination of earnings stability, valuation appeal and yield enhancement forms a compelling rationale for portfolios seeking both growth and income components as the dollar chart inches lower.

That said, volatility is unlikely to vanish altogether. Currency movements can turn quickly on shifting US policy signals or unexpected geopolitical developments. Yet this very volatility may prove advantageous for nimble investors, creating episodic entry points into high-quality names at more favourable prices. Rather than attempting to time the exact bottom in the dollar, a staggered approach to building positions in emerging-market stocks can smooth risks and capture upside as the trend unfolds. Overweighting select indices or actively managed strategies tailored to local conditions can further refine exposure, steering capital towards sectors benefiting most from domestic consumption booms or export-oriented rebounds.

Alongside equities, other asset classes warrant consideration as part of an integrated response to a softer dollar. US-dollar-denominated bonds with intermediate maturities are appealing from a risk-adjusted perspective, especially as yield curves flatten and credit premiums adjust. At the same time, alternative allocations such as gold remain valuable as a ballast; central banks’ continued purchases underpin its appeal, offering a hedge when fixed income loses some of its defensive sheen. However, for those seeking the most direct link to the dollar’s ebb, equities in emerging markets present the most pronounced opportunity to ride a multi-month currency trend while participating in earnings cycles and demographic tailwinds.

Ultimately, the evolving backdrop requires a balanced framework that acknowledges persistent global uncertainties without overlooking regions poised to benefit from a gentler greenback. By integrating emerging-market equities into a broader portfolio mix, investors can tap into growth engines fuelled by reform, technological adoption and increasing domestic consumption. Such positioning not only aligns with the anticipated currency trajectory but also reflects a forward-looking stance that values both diversification and the potential for compounding returns over time.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) is an investment trust that aims to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities and financial instruments providing exposure to emerging markets companies, both listed and unlisted.

