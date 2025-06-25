Follow us on:

Emerging economies capture capital’s reawakening

In a moment defined by cautious recalibration, emerging markets are stirring investor curiosity in unexpected ways. Without fanfare, capital shifts are taking root, hinting at a deeper repositioning that professional investors can’t ignore.

An understated yet significant pivot in global capital flows is unfolding. Once overshadowed by U.S. dominance, emerging economies are stepping into the spotlight, not through headline-grabbing rallies, but via steady, structural rebalancing. That shift is being quietly propelled by a trio of tailwinds: valuation gaps, robust fundamentals, and policy divergence in the developed world.

First, the valuations are compelling. Emerging markets remain under‑allocated, historically trading at a discount to their potential. Recent rotations, particularly in local‑currency debt and equities, reflect this. Real interest rates in several emerging economies now sit near twenty‑year highs, creating an income buffer that appeals to income‑seeking investors. At the same time, these democratised markets are offering a reprieve from the stretched valuations in developed regions.

Second, fundamentals across several large emerging economies, such as China, Brazil, Korea and Mexico, are improving. Carry advantages have increased amid weakening dollar trends, allowing central banks greater latitude to ease monetary conditions while supporting growth. A softer greenback has also alleviated currency pressures, restoring policy flexibility. Meanwhile, non-U.S. sovereigns are benefitting from external accounts and manageable debt ratios, sometimes even eclipsing those in the advanced world.

Third, a policy reappraisal in the United States, encompassing fiscal strains, trade recalibrations, and inflation uncertainty, is helping to redirect capital. Large budget deficits in the U.S., persistent rate premiums and geopolitical unpredictability are diminishing the appeal of U.S. assets. This has triggered what many now term a great rotation, as fund flows diversify beyond the dollar’s orbit. Recent inflows have favoured emerging markets, with billions returning into bond and equity funds in just a matter of weeks.

The implications for investors are profound. Spot opportunities in emerging market credit may outperform their developed counterparts, especially if one adopts a barbell strategy, combining high-conviction public credit with secured, private-credit exposures. Such an approach can capitalise on volatility while preserving downside discipline. From a macro lens, the Global South’s sheer demographic scale, energy and trade weight offer a diversification route that has long been overlooked.

Of course, caution remains necessary. Emerging market equity funds have seen periodic outflows tied to trade or geopolitical flare‑ups. Moreover, individual country risks, political instability, legal frameworks, liquidity limitations, still call for selective diligence. Yet when assessed through the prism of global asset allocation, emerging markets present a theme more than a gamble: a deliberate pivot toward markets that unite yield, growth and policy clarity.

The rotation into emerging assets is still unfolding, and it’s unlikely to reverse quickly. As developed market priorities shift, from stimulus fatigue to debt concerns, the steady reallocation from dollar-heavy portfolios continues its unspoken advance.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) is an investment trust that aims to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities and financial instruments providing exposure to emerging markets companies, both listed and unlisted.

