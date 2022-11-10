Smiths Group to host a capital markets event today at the Tate Modern

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) has announced that it will host a capital markets event today at the Tate Modern in London, with an in-person Q&A session and interactive product exhibition. Presentations are now available to view online and the Q&A will be streamed live at 16.00 GMT on the Smiths website at www.smiths.com/capital-markets-event-2022.

Following last year’s event, which outlined how the Group will accelerate growth and strengthen execution through the Smiths Value Engine, this year’s event will be focused on how the Group is progressing on this strategy with a particular focus on Flex-Tek and Smiths Interconnect and how Sustainability has a pivotal role in accelerating growth.

The capital markets event will be led by Smiths Group CEO, Paul Keel and will feature presentations from the Presidents of Flex-Tek, Pat McCaffrey and Smiths Interconnect, Julian Fagge, as well as the Group’s Chief Sustainability Officer, John Ostergren, and Group CFO, Clare Scherrer.

The Group published its first quarter trading update covering the three months to the end of October 2022 on 9 November 2022 demonstrating further progress on the strategy, posting organic revenue growth of 13.2%, and reiterating its full year guidance of 4.0-4.5% organic revenue growth for the year with moderate margin improvement. No material update on trading will be provided during the event.