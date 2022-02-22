SmartSpace Software wins agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific

SmartSpace Software Plc, (LON:SMRT) the leading provider of ‘Integrated Space Management Software’ for smart buildings and commercial spaces – ‘visitor reception, desks and meeting rooms’, has announced that it has signed a new international customer agreement with ‘Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The agreement has been secured by SmartSpace’s subsidiary, SwipedOn and will involve the deployment of the SwipedOn Visitor and employee check-in solution, initially across two states in the US, where Thermo Fisher Scientific is rolling out its “K-12 ReadyCheckGo” COVID-19 testing program for schools. Specifically, the SwipedOn solution will be used by Thermo Fisher Scientific, as part of their health and safety check-in & out process.

Key highlights to the agreement

· Agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific for its US Covid testing school roll out program

· Two US states currently active:

o Chicago: 550 locations & Texas: 20 locations

· SwipedOn will be used at Covid testing sites located in schools, to monitor the contactless check in & out of external agencies, including testing administrators and supervisors

· The agreement will be initially active for the remainder of the US school year (five months) on a SaaS revenue basis, with the opportunity of continuing some sites into the summer school period

· Potential to reinstate or continue agreement into the start of the next school term

· Implementation and deployment through both US states and all locations, took less than 48 hours to configure and set up, delivering QR code check-in for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s roll out program

With involvement in more than 50 percent of worldwide testing, Thermo Fisher Scientific is the leading single-source supplier in Covid testing.

This agreement represents a further milestone in the evolution of SmartSpace Software’s sales capability in SwipedOn, as the Group increases its focus on larger global clients with a multi-location international presence and where the platform is used outside of just visitor management.