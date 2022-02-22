SmartSpace Software wins agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific

SmartSpace Software Plc, (LON:SMRT) the leading provider of ‘Integrated Space Management Software’ for smart buildings and commercial spaces – ‘visitor reception, desks and meeting rooms’, has announced that it has signed a new international customer agreement with ‘Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
The agreement has been secured by SmartSpace’s subsidiary, SwipedOn and will involve the deployment of the SwipedOn Visitor and employee check-in solution, initially across two states in the US, where Thermo Fisher Scientific is rolling out its “K-12 ReadyCheckGo” COVID-19 testing program for schools. Specifically, the SwipedOn solution will be used by Thermo Fisher Scientific, as part of their health and safety check-in & out process.
Key highlights to the agreement
· Agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific for its US Covid testing school roll out program
· Two US states currently active:
o Chicago: 550 locations & Texas: 20 locations
· SwipedOn will be used at Covid testing sites located in schools, to monitor the contactless check in & out of external agencies, including testing administrators and supervisors
· The agreement will be initially active for the remainder of the US school year (five months) on a SaaS revenue basis, with the opportunity of continuing some sites into the summer school period
· Potential to reinstate or continue agreement into the start of the next school term
· Implementation and deployment through both US states and all locations, took less than 48 hours to configure and set up, delivering QR code check-in for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s roll out program
With involvement in more than 50 percent of worldwide testing, Thermo Fisher Scientific is the leading single-source supplier in Covid testing.
This agreement represents a further milestone in the evolution of SmartSpace Software’s sales capability in SwipedOn, as the Group increases its focus on larger global clients with a multi-location international presence and where the platform is used outside of just visitor management.
Commenting on the announcement, Hadleigh Ford, MD of SwipedOn said:
“We are delighted to be working with Thermo Fisher Scientific on its US, high profile, Covid, school testing roll-out program. It’s been a fast-paced implementation process and illustrates SwipedOn’s ability to successfully scale up a project of this size, with it successfully up and running within two days. Feedback has been incredibly positive. Our software is extremely user friendly and provides Thermo Fisher Scientific with full visibility into what’s going on at each test location. This allows better management and transparency of sites through the sign-in & out messages and host notifications, essential in this highly regulated sector and for creating a Covid-safe environment.”