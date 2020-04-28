SmartSpace Software New customer enquiries at SwipedOn as New Zealand eases ‘Lockdown’ measures

SmartSpace Software plc, (LON:SMRT) the leading provider of ‘Integrated Space Management Software’ for smart buildings, commercial spaces and hospitality, today provides a further update on its subsidiary, SwipedOn, based in Tauranga, New Zealand, following last week’s trading update.

As part of the trading update we commented that SwipedOn had recently added visitor screening functionality to help customers manage Covid-19. SwipedOn would also have the ability to provide clients with comprehensive data on visitors, help them enforce social distancing and provide contactless check-in, assisting companies to effectively manage their workplaces in a post-Lockdown world.

Putting this into context, the New Zealand Government, introduced four levels of Lockdown, the strictest, Alert Level 4, being in place since 25th March 2020. The Government has recently announced that it is easing its Lockdown to Alert Level 3 on Tuesday 28th April 2020. This will allow some businesses to return to work.

As part of moving to Alert Level 3, the New Zealand Government has said that reopening businesses must have systems in place to record and track data for visitors and employees. This information will allow those businesses to ‘contact trace’ in the event of further Covid-19 outbreaks. In addition, this data must be retained by those companies and be made available, if required, to the New Zealand Ministry of Health.

For SwipedOn, this creates further opportunities as we assist customers and their workplaces to fulfil their obligations under these new directives. Since the end of last week, there has been a noticeable increase in new customer enquiries, trials and customer sign-ups in New Zealand. We have also seen similar interest from Australia, another region that is expected to ease Lockdown restrictions in the coming weeks. The Board is of the belief that other countries and Governments, when easing their own Lockdowns, could follow similar directives, opening up further new customer enquiries for SwipedOn.

SwipedOn’s current features include visitor registration, employee sign-in/out, courier management, and visitor data storage. All of these features in SwipedOn are relevant in the context of implementing Covid-19 policies, in reception areas.

Commenting on the announcement, Frank Beechinor, Chief Executive Officer of SmartSpace said: “With SwipedOn’s ability to efficiently create new functionalities within its platform and engage swiftly with new customers due to its highly successful SaaS business model, new opportunities, taking Covid- 19 directives as an example, can develop extremely quickly. We remain confident of SwipedOn’s long term potential as a key component to SmartSpace’s business model.”

