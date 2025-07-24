Sinaloa’s forgotten gold district emerges

Beneath the well-trodden ridges of Sinaloa lies a once-overlooked property whose revival is quietly rewriting the junior gold mining playbook. What began as modest test mining operations has evolved into a cash-flow-driven venture that balances resource expansion with community uplift, setting the stage for a rare convergence of technical rigour and local partnership.

Since the first gold discovery on the San Jose de Gracia concession in 1828, the district has seen waves of extraction and dormancy. Early operations extracted in excess of one million ounces before being halted by the Mexican Revolution in 1910, leaving behind both remnants of antiquated workings and untapped potential. It was only after the North American Free Trade Agreement unfurled in the mid-1990s that foreign capital began to reconvene on Mexican soil, rekindling interest in the region’s buried wealth.

By 2000, DynaResource established its Mexican subsidiary and consolidated thirty-four mining concessions to form an integrated land package stretching across key gold-bearing structures. Over the following decade, methodical drilling campaigns defined an underground resource totalling approximately 1.15 million ounces of gold, laying a technical foundation for further advancement. In parallel, management elected to test-mine and mill on a small scale, generating early revenues that would underwrite ongoing exploration rather than dilute shareholders with equity raises.

That strategy of reinvestment and self-funding sets the company apart. Instead of relying on successive financing rounds to support each phase of development, the cash flows from test outputs have been redirected into additional drilling, infrastructure upgrades and equipment acquisitions. The installation of a new ball mill in 2022, for instance, marked the completion of the latest mill expansion and materially increased processing throughput without adding external debt.

Operational discipline extends beyond the mill yard into corporate governance and community relations. Local hiring initiatives have provided tangible benefits to San Jose de Gracia and surrounding settlements, with investments in roads, schools, healthcare facilities and public buildings deepening trust and social licence to operate. These measures are not ancillary but core to de-risking regional operations while fostering a stable working environment for ongoing underground development.

Looking ahead, the company’s 2023–2024 plan foresees opening fresh test-mining fronts to access additional mineralised zones, backed by a steady programme of surface and underground drilling intended to convert inferred resources into indicated and measured categories. Each metre advanced underground yields both geological data and incremental concentrate production, reinforcing the virtuous cycle of exploration funding development.

Underpinning this operational narrative is a leadership team whose tenure spans capital markets, technical geology and Mexican mining regulations. Their collective expertise has navigated the intricacies of permitting, local stakeholder engagement and engineering design, ensuring that each step forward is supported by both data and relationships. This balanced approach mitigates execution risk and underlines the potential for the project to graduate from junior status to a cornerstone asset in a larger portfolio.

