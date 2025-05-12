Follow us on:

DynaResource Inc Investment Case – Gold Producer May 2025 (OTCQX:DYNR)

DynaResource Presentation

Poised to break out of the junior mining shadows, DynaResource Inc. (OTCQX:DYNR) is targeting a significant market rerating as it prepares to release an updated Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimate this quarter. With production surging at its flagship San Jose de Gracia Mine in Mexico, a gravity circuit upgrade in progress, and plans to scale output to 50,000 ounces per year, DynaResource is positioning itself as a rising gold producer with near-term growth and long-term district-scale potential. Investors watching for underappreciated gold stories will want to keep a close eye on this emerging player as 2025 shapes up to be a transformative year.

DynaResource-Corporate-Presentation-May-2025Download

Investment Thesis: Why DynaResource? 

A New, Emerging Gold Producer with Significant Exploration Potential 

Resource Redefinition & Growth +1M oz Potential

• Updated Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimate expected in Q2 2025

• Near mine Mineral Resource growth potential at all key veins (Tres Amigos, San Pablo, Mochomera) open laterally and at depth 

• Long-term District exploration potential +1Moz including La Haciendita target containing historical workings with high-grade chip samples Resource Redefinition & Growth +1M oz Potential 

Optimizing for Profitability

• Focus on optimizing operations to improve profitability at the mine and mill 

• Capital investments in the mill, such as new vibrating screen and Falcon concentrator, aimed at improving grades and recoveries 

• Significant capital investment planned during 2025 Optimizing for Profitability 

Cost Reduction

• Cost cutting efforts over last 6 months resulting in progressively improved operating margins – positive operating and net income realized in Q4 2024 

• 2025 AISC target $1,850-$2,050 per ounce produced 

• 2025 Production Guidance of 27– 30koz Au w/ medium-term target of 50koz Cost Reduction 

New Focused and Lean Management Team

• New Corporate leadership in late 2024 has extensive experience mining in Latin America and Mexico specifically • New Mine leadership including GM with 30 years experience (including 10 years at San Dimas Mine in Tayoltita, Mexico)

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

