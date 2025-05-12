DynaResource Inc Investment Case – Gold Producer May 2025 (OTCQX:DYNR)

Poised to break out of the junior mining shadows, DynaResource Inc. (OTCQX:DYNR) is targeting a significant market rerating as it prepares to release an updated Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimate this quarter. With production surging at its flagship San Jose de Gracia Mine in Mexico, a gravity circuit upgrade in progress, and plans to scale output to 50,000 ounces per year, DynaResource is positioning itself as a rising gold producer with near-term growth and long-term district-scale potential. Investors watching for underappreciated gold stories will want to keep a close eye on this emerging player as 2025 shapes up to be a transformative year.
Investment Thesis: Why DynaResource?
A New, Emerging Gold Producer with Significant Exploration Potential
Resource Redefinition & Growth +1M oz Potential
• Updated Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimate expected in Q2 2025
• Near mine Mineral Resource growth potential at all key veins (Tres Amigos, San Pablo, Mochomera) open laterally and at depth
• Long-term District exploration potential +1Moz including La Haciendita target containing historical workings with high-grade chip samples
Optimizing for Profitability
• Focus on optimizing operations to improve profitability at the mine and mill
• Capital investments in the mill, such as new vibrating screen and Falcon concentrator, aimed at improving grades and recoveries
• Significant capital investment planned during 2025
Cost Reduction
• Cost cutting efforts over last 6 months resulting in progressively improved operating margins – positive operating and net income realized in Q4 2024
• 2025 AISC target $1,850-$2,050 per ounce produced
• 2025 AISC target $1,850-$2,050 per ounce produced

• 2025 Production Guidance of 27– 30koz Au w/ medium-term target of 50koz
New Focused and Lean Management Team
• New Corporate leadership in late 2024 has extensive experience mining in Latin America and Mexico specifically • New Mine leadership including GM with 30 years experience (including 10 years at San Dimas Mine in Tayoltita, Mexico)