DynaResource Inc Investment Case – Gold Producer May 2025 (OTCQX:DYNR)

Poised to break out of the junior mining shadows, DynaResource Inc. (OTCQX:DYNR) is targeting a significant market rerating as it prepares to release an updated Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimate this quarter. With production surging at its flagship San Jose de Gracia Mine in Mexico, a gravity circuit upgrade in progress, and plans to scale output to 50,000 ounces per year, DynaResource is positioning itself as a rising gold producer with near-term growth and long-term district-scale potential. Investors watching for underappreciated gold stories will want to keep a close eye on this emerging player as 2025 shapes up to be a transformative year.

Investment Thesis: Why DynaResource?

A New, Emerging Gold Producer with Significant Exploration Potential

Resource Redefinition & Growth +1M oz Potential

• Updated Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimate expected in Q2 2025

• Near mine Mineral Resource growth potential at all key veins (Tres Amigos, San Pablo, Mochomera) open laterally and at depth

• Long-term District exploration potential +1Moz including La Haciendita target containing historical workings with high-grade chip samples Resource Redefinition & Growth +1M oz Potential

Optimizing for Profitability

• Focus on optimizing operations to improve profitability at the mine and mill

• Capital investments in the mill, such as new vibrating screen and Falcon concentrator, aimed at improving grades and recoveries

• Significant capital investment planned during 2025 Optimizing for Profitability

Cost Reduction

• Cost cutting efforts over last 6 months resulting in progressively improved operating margins – positive operating and net income realized in Q4 2024

• 2025 AISC target $1,850-$2,050 per ounce produced

• 2025 Production Guidance of 27– 30koz Au w/ medium-term target of 50koz Cost Reduction

New Focused and Lean Management Team

• New Corporate leadership in late 2024 has extensive experience mining in Latin America and Mexico specifically • New Mine leadership including GM with 30 years experience (including 10 years at San Dimas Mine in Tayoltita, Mexico)

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.