Real Estate Credit Investments – Private credit momentum in the RECI context (Video)

Private credit is booming, with market size soaring from $1 trillion in 2020 to an expected $2.8 trillion by 2028. What does this mean for Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI)?

Hardman & Co’s Mark Thomas breaks down the opportunities and risks, from the competitive edge RECI holds over banks and private credit funds to potential challenges from market sentiment and rising competition. With bank disintermediation accelerating and private credit reshaping financial markets, this interview sheds light on RECI’s positioning in a shifting finance sector.

Real Estate Credit Investments​ (RECI) is a specialist investor in European real estate credit markets with a focus on fundamental credit and value.