Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund declares interim dividend

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund plc (LON:SEQI) have declared that an interim dividend of 1.71875p per share will be payable to holders of Ordinary Shares as follows in respect of the three-month period ended 31 December 2024:
|Ex-Dividend Date:
|30 January 2025
|Record Date:
|31 January 2025
|Payment Date:
|28 February 2025
|Dividend per Ordinary Share:
|1.71875 pence per share
The Company provides the option for shareholders to invest their dividend in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP). Shareholders wishing to participate in the DRIP should contact the Company Secretary for further information.