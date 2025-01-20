Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund declares interim dividend

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund plc (LON:SEQI) have declared that an interim dividend of 1.71875p per share will be payable to holders of Ordinary Shares as follows in respect of the three-month period ended 31 December 2024:

Ex-Dividend Date: 30 January 2025 Record Date: 31 January 2025 Payment Date: 28 February 2025 Dividend per Ordinary Share: 1.71875 pence per share

The Company provides the option for shareholders to invest their dividend in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP). Shareholders wishing to participate in the DRIP should contact the Company Secretary for further information.