Seasonal trends face a more sceptical market

In the final stretch of the year, the familiar rhythms of equity markets have begun to fray. Investors accustomed to the reliable uplift of seasonal patterns are instead navigating a climate marked by uncertainty, sector rotation, and a shifting narrative around macro risk and monetary policy.

Recent price action suggests a more selective market tone. Several names closely tied to artificial intelligence and high-growth technology themes came under pressure, even as earnings held up. With valuations already extended, the market reaction reveals a growing emphasis on sustainability and balance sheet strength over pure thematic exposure.

Asian equity weakness has also unsettled sentiment. Muted data from major economies in the region weighed on demand-sensitive sectors, notably semiconductors and exporters. These crosscurrents have heightened the sense that global equity direction may be more fragmented heading into the new year, especially where domestic policy constraints limit stimulus capacity.

At a global level, geopolitical developments and central bank positioning continue to shape the opportunity set. The latest US interest rate decision landed in line with expectations, but forward guidance and speculation around future leadership at the Federal Reserve have added new complexity.

