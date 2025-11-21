Follow us on:

Investor unease amid US government reopening dynamics

Team plc

The longest ever shutdown of the US government has concluded, yet rather than sparking relief, markets seem subtly unsettled. The core issue is the uncertainty that has accrued during the hiatus, when essential economic signals were muted, and now the revival of government activity promises a wave of data releases that could rewrite near‑term expectations. With the restart underway, data on inflation, employment and economic momentum will surface in quick succession, offering clarity that has been lacking for nearly two months.

Just a short time ago a December rate cut by the Federal Reserve was considered all but certain. Today, markets assign only about a 40% probability to a quarter‑point cut. That swing reflects growing doubts about the strength of the economy and the timing of monetary policy. On one side there is a view that the economy is fundamentally sound, yet independent employment surveys suggest it may not be as robust as the headline figures indicate. The Fed’s own recent commentary emphasises that inflation is likely to remain above its target of 2% well into 2027.

Meanwhile corporate valuations feel elevated in this context of uncertainty, and the margin for error appears narrower than in recent stretches. The narrative shift is also visible in corporate actions: for example, the investment by Berkshire Hathaway in Alphabet Inc. merits attention. Berkshire’s usual domain tends to be banks, insurers, energy and consumer stocks, so a near‑$5 billion stake in a technology giant underscores a strong vote of confidence in Alphabet’s AI/data centre strategy, and suggests some sophisticated players see selective value even in expensive sectors.

Closer to Europe, the UK market’s recent record high may signal economic optimism looking ahead 9‑12 months, but domestic data is showing warning signs, such as one of the sharpest drops in construction activity in five years in the run‑up to the Autumn Statement. Elevated political and economic uncertainty appears to be weighing already, which complicates the broader global investment landscape.

