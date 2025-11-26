Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Nvidia drives market momentum while the Fed keeps investors guessing

Team plc

The latest quarterly update from Nvidia reignited enthusiasm around artificial intelligence, pushing the stock sharply higher and briefly lifting the broader equity market with it. Revenue soared past expectations, particularly in its data centre division, confirming the company’s central role in the current AI investment cycle.

That enthusiasm did not hold. Within days, markets reversed, rattled by changing expectations around interest rates. Minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting revealed a lack of consensus on the path forward. At the same time, economic data continued to complicate the picture. US job creation picked up modestly, countering earlier signs of softness, while wage growth cooled just enough to raise questions rather than provide clarity.

Broader market indices gave back early gains, with the S&P 500 and NASDAQ both declining into the end of the week. The pullback was especially sharp in areas more sensitive to macro volatility, including crypto assets, which saw significant outflows. Bitcoin fell sharply amid cooling sentiment, driven in part by lower institutional flows and hesitancy around near-term monetary easing.

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) is building a new wealth, asset management and complementary financial services group. With a focus on the UK, Crown Dependencies and International Finance Centres, the strategy is to build local businesses of scale around TEAM’s core skill of providing investment management services.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Team plc

Nvidia drives market momentum while the Fed keeps investors guessing

AI lifted markets early last week but shifting rate expectations forced a sharp rethink, Nvidia soared, but not everyone followed.
Team plc

Investor unease amid US government reopening dynamics

Markets are treading carefully as the US government reopens, signalling that the next wave of data and policy may force a broader reset.
Team plc

AI cuts and weight‑loss deals are telling investors more than expected

AI cuts and pharma deals are showing where the real delivery is, investors are beginning to shift focus from promise to execution.
Team plc

TEAM Plc confirms talks with WH Ireland on possible offer

TEAM Plc has confirmed it is in talks with WH Ireland about a potential offer for the company’s entire issued and to be issued share capital.
Team plc

WH Ireland confirms indicative all-share offer approach from TEAM plc

WH Ireland has confirmed receipt of a non-binding proposal from TEAM plc regarding a possible all-share offer at an exchange ratio of 0.195 TEAM shares per WH Ireland share.
Team plc

Tech and precious metals drive positioning shift in Q3

TEAM Asset Management tilts towards tech, EM and precious metals as policy shifts and AI spending reshape investor positioning.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple