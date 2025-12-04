Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

How NEBA builds legacy plans that protect more than just wealth

Team plc

Legacy planning often begins with numbers, but NEBA Private Clients approaches it from a different starting point: intention. Instead of simply working out how much to pass on and when, the firm focuses on why the wealth exists and what role it should play after the original wealth creator is gone. This shift in perspective changes the entire process. Inheritance becomes more about how those assets reflect personal values, family identity, and long-term continuity.

Clients working with NEBA are encouraged to take a proactive, structured view of succession, one that takes into account not just tax efficiency or estate laws, but the broader purpose of their wealth. Whether the focus is on supporting future generations, maintaining a certain lifestyle standard, or ensuring philanthropic goals are met, the planning process is built around individual priorities.

NEBA’s plans include built-in flexibility to adjust for changes in regulation, family dynamics, or economic conditions. This allows for forward planning without sacrificing the ability to respond to future developments.

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) is building a new wealth, asset management and complementary financial services group. With a focus on the UK, Crown Dependencies and International Finance Centres, the strategy is to build local businesses of scale around TEAM’s core skill of providing investment management services.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Team plc

How NEBA builds legacy plans that protect more than just wealth

NEBA’s legacy planning turns inheritance into a structured, values-driven strategy that protects wealth and purpose across generations.
Team plc

TEAM plc agrees recommended all share acquisition of WH Ireland

Team plc and WH Ireland have agreed a recommended all share acquisition that will create a combined wealth and asset management group operating across Jersey, the UK and selected international markets.
Team plc

Nvidia drives market momentum while the Fed keeps investors guessing

AI lifted markets early last week but shifting rate expectations forced a sharp rethink, Nvidia soared, but not everyone followed.
Team plc

Investor unease amid US government reopening dynamics

Markets are treading carefully as the US government reopens, signalling that the next wave of data and policy may force a broader reset.
Team plc

AI cuts and weight‑loss deals are telling investors more than expected

AI cuts and pharma deals are showing where the real delivery is, investors are beginning to shift focus from promise to execution.
Team plc

TEAM Plc confirms talks with WH Ireland on possible offer

TEAM Plc has confirmed it is in talks with WH Ireland about a potential offer for the company’s entire issued and to be issued share capital.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple