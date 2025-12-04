How NEBA builds legacy plans that protect more than just wealth

Legacy planning often begins with numbers, but NEBA Private Clients approaches it from a different starting point: intention. Instead of simply working out how much to pass on and when, the firm focuses on why the wealth exists and what role it should play after the original wealth creator is gone. This shift in perspective changes the entire process. Inheritance becomes more about how those assets reflect personal values, family identity, and long-term continuity.

Clients working with NEBA are encouraged to take a proactive, structured view of succession, one that takes into account not just tax efficiency or estate laws, but the broader purpose of their wealth. Whether the focus is on supporting future generations, maintaining a certain lifestyle standard, or ensuring philanthropic goals are met, the planning process is built around individual priorities.

NEBA’s plans include built-in flexibility to adjust for changes in regulation, family dynamics, or economic conditions. This allows for forward planning without sacrificing the ability to respond to future developments.

