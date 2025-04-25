Follow us on:

Scotland’s Ossian Offshore Windfarm leads the next energy wave

The Ossian Offshore Windfarm project is positioning itself as a transformative force in Scotland’s renewable energy sector. Investors will find a wealth of opportunity in this expansive development, which leverages detailed marine intelligence to ensure strategic and sustainable project execution. Here’s an inside look at the environmental conditions, hazards, and technical recommendations that are shaping the future of offshore energy.

The Ossian Offshore Windfarm, developed by SSE Renewables, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), and Marubeni, covers an impressive 858 km². Set 80 km off Scotland’s east coast, the project aims to generate between 2,610 and 3,600 MW through approximately 270 turbines. RYDER, a leading UK-based engineering and geosciences consultancy, conducted an in-depth Marine Intelligence Brief (MIB) to assess environmental conditions, anthropogenic risks, and optimal technical solutions to maximise efficiency and safety.

The natural environment survey revealed a prime location free from marine protected areas, situated safely east of major fisheries. Water depths at the site range from 61 to 86 metres, with consistent metocean conditions observed through offshore buoys. Peak wind speeds were recorded at 30 m/s at 100 metres above sea level, while wave heights reached 6.5 metres, demonstrating robust energy potential. These reliable natural conditions present a promising setting for the development and operation of floating wind technology.

The geological character of the seabed was another key highlight. The area is predominantly composed of muddy sands and dense sands, underlain by glaciomarine deposits. No hard substrates were found, reducing technical complications during installation. However, isolated mobile sandwaves and potential boulder presence were noted, prompting careful consideration during engineering design. Seismic risk at the site is minimal, with no significant events recorded within a 10 km radius in the past century, reinforcing the site’s stability for long-term infrastructure investments.

Anthropogenic risks were assessed with careful scrutiny. The Ossian site experiences minimal fishing activity, mainly confined to its central zone, and light cargo vessel traffic. Major infrastructure such as oil fields, cables, and pipelines is located over 45 km away, presenting few obstacles to project development. This relatively clear marine environment allows for flexible construction schedules and reduces potential for project delays.

Anchoring technology recommendations were determined through RYDER’s proprietary Multi Criteria Decision Analysis (MCDA) tool. The assessment strongly favoured suction anchors as the optimal solution, considering the site’s soft to firm upper soils, water depth, and the requirement for shared anchors across multiple turbines. Suction anchors provide a scalable, cost-effective, and technically reliable foundation, vital for a project of Ossian’s magnitude. Other methods such as driven piles and drag anchors were assessed but presented challenges related to installation difficulty, higher costs, and less favourable load-sharing capabilities.

The overall outlook for Ossian Offshore Windfarm is exceptionally positive. The Marine Intelligence Brief outlines a site with strong natural attributes, minimal anthropogenic interference, and an optimal technical pathway for successful project execution. With strategic planning already factoring in future technological advancements and innovations, Ossian is poised to become a benchmark project in floating offshore wind.

Ossian Offshore Windfarm is a major offshore renewable energy project located off the east coast of Scotland. Developed by SSE Renewables, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), and Marubeni, it aims to deliver significant green energy capacity through a state-of-the-art floating windfarm, setting new standards in the offshore wind sector.

