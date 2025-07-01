Tekmar Group Trebling Output with Zero Capex (Video)

Tekmar Group’s (LON:TGP) CEO Richard Turner unveils how the subsea protection specialist is poised to boost manufacturing capacity three-fold without any expansionary spend. From Project Aurora’s cost savings to an ambitious offshore services revenue ramp, Turner maps out a growth trajectory that hinges on in-house capacity and strategic M&A.

Tekmar Group is a market-leading provider of subsea protection systems for the offshore energy industry, designing and manufacturing high-performance cable protection and mooring products that safeguard critical infrastructure on oil, gas and renewable projects .